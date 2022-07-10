BREESE - The Alton Post 126 junior American Legion baseball team suffered a pair of tough defeats in a split doubleheader on Sunday in Breese, falling in the first game on a run in the bottom of the seventh to Breese Grey 4-3, then was shut out in the second game by Harrisburg 5-0.

Both the junior and senior teams were rained out of games at Troy on Saturday, and the junior Legionnaires have one more game before starting the District 22 tournament later this week in Valmeyer.

In the first game, Alton took the lead with a run in the top of the second, with Breese equalizing in the bottom of the third to tie the game 1-1. The junior Legionnaires took the lead back in the top of the fourth with another single run to go ahead 2-1, with Breese scoring twice in the home half of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Alton tied the game in the top of the seventh with a single run to make the score 3-3, but Breese scored a single run in the bottom of the seventh to win 4-3.

Devon Barboza had a hit and RBI for Post 126, while Jackson Dorris and Reece Girth also had hits and Carson Bristow had an RBI. Girth tossed a complete game on the mound, allowing four runs, one earned, on five hits, walking three, and striking out four.

In the second game, Harrisburg broke up a scoreless duel in the top of the fifth with four runs, then added a single run in the sixth to get the win.

Camden Siebert had three hits to lead Alton, while Bristow had the other hit of the game. Nick Parker threw another complete game on the mound, allowing five runs, two earned, on six hits, walking two, and fanning four.

The junior Legionnaires finish their regular season on Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park against Troy, the first pitch coming at 6 p.m., then host the District 22 junior All-Star Game Wednesday evening. Alton then starts its postseason campaign in the District 22 tournament at Valmeyer, starting Thursday and going through next Sunday. The winner moves on to the Fifth Division tournament in Steeleville July 22-24, with the junior state tournament will be played at Trenton's Pete Schumacher Field July 28-31 to end the season.

