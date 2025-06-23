BREESE - The Alton Post 126 under-17 navy junior American Legion baseball team stayed hot Sunday to win the Mike Bedard tournament at Northside Park in Breese, scoring nine runs in the second and eight more in the fourth to take a 17-3 win over Eureka, Mo., Post 177's under-16 junior team.

The junior Legionnaires have won their last seven games, outscoring their opposition 97-3, jumping out to big early leads and using pitching and defense to get the job done.

Against Eureka, Post 177 opened the scoring with their only three runs in the first inning to take the lead, but Alton scored their first nine runs in the top of the second to go ahead 9-3, then hit Eureka with eight more runs in the fourth to end the game early because of a 10-run rule in the fourth to win 17-3.

Evan Spurgeon led the way for Alton with three hits and two RBIs, while Luke Clouser had three hits, Chase Collman had two hits and three RBIs, Jerald Downs came up with two hits, Deacon Alm and Aiden Flavio both had a hit and two RBIs each, both Donovan Ducey and Jayce Steinkuehler had a hit and RBI apiece, and Logan Bromaghim drove home a run.

Ducey threw a four-inning complete game on the mound to claim the win, giving up three runs, one earned, on five hits, while walking none and striking out five.

The junior Legionnaires meet the under-15 red team in their annual game Monday night at 8 p.m. at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park, then host Jerseyville in a game at the Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday night a t 8 p.m, host Eureka in a game at Lloyd Hopkins Field Wednesday evening at 6 p.m., play at Trenton Thursday at 7 p.m., then host Calhoun July 1 and Piasa Southwestern's summer team July 2 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in a pair of 6 p.m. starts. Post 126 will play in the Wheaton Post 268 tournament Fourth of July weekend in Carol Stream, Ill., in suburban Chicago.

