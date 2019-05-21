ST. LOUIS – Severe storms with the possibility of damaging winds and even tornadoes are expected to reach the Riverbend this evening.

National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Jared Maples said the storms are coming from Western Missouri in a north-to-south line and are heading east. These storms are remnants of the same weather system, which dropped several tornadoes in the Western United States earlier this week. Maples said he expected the line to strengthen by the time it reaches Columbia, Missouri, which should be around 2 p.m. He said the line will be approaching the St. Louis Metro Area, including the Riverbend, around 6-8 p.m. before the line moves eastward out of the area by 10.

Damaging high winds are expected with this line, and Maples said he expects small EF-0 tornadoes to be embedded in it as well. These are the weakest tornadoes – only lasting around 30 seconds to a minute. Even so, folks should keep their eyes on the weather this weekend and be aware of the proper safety protocols of wherever they go. Hail, Maples said, is not likely with this system, but if it does hail, he said expect it to make an impact.

The greatest risk of severe storms will be at and south of the I-70 corridor, Maples said. The original forecast called for that area to receive the brunt of the storms' impacts, but that area has since been expanded to include Northeastern Missouri.

In the wake of these storms, there will be a warm front, which promises to bring much more seasonal temperatures for the Memorial Day Weekend. Maples said a lingering chance of scattered thunderstorms still exists following this line, but severe weather should stay out west in the Eastern Great Plains.

