SPRINGFIELD - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki announced at this past weekend Masses at Holy Ghost Parish and St. Francis Xavier Parish in Jerseyville, St. Patrick Parish in Grafton and St. Ambrose Parish in Godfrey that Father Pohlman submitted his resignation after being notified of concerns about possible mishandling parish funds.

“Father Pohlman submitted his resignation after being notified of concerns about possible mishandling of parish funds at his previous assignment at St. Ambrose Parish in Godfrey as well as the parishes to which he was assigned in Jerseyville, Fieldon and Grafton,” Bishop Paprocki said. “Concerns have also been raised about his alleged inadequate responses to the pastoral needs of parishioners on some occasions and reported violations of liturgical norms.

“A forensic audit has been looking into the financial concerns and an inquiry into the pastoral and liturgical concerns is being conducted. The results of both the forensic audit and the inquiry into the reported pastoral and liturgical concerns will be shared with the Special Panel on Clergy Misconduct for their review and recommendations. The Special Panel on Clergy Misconduct is advisory to the diocesan bishop and is composed of mostly lay people, including former law enforcement officials.”

Bishop Paprocki continued and said a new pastor has already been chosen.

“Because it will impact other parish assignments, the new pastor will be announced next weekend when those announcements are made across the diocese,” Paprocki said. “That change in leadership will take effect on July 1, 2019. In the meantime, other priests will assist Father Smith with celebrating Mass and administering the sacraments. Please pray for Father Pohlman, Father Smith and all the people of these parishes.”

