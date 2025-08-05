EDWARDSVILLE - Aidan McHugh, from Glasgow, Scotland, enjoyed a very successful week at the 14th annual $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, despite losing the singles final on Sunday to Kyle Kang 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

McHugh advanced to the final for the second time in three years, and had won the first set, but got off to a bad start in the second set, and could never recover. Despite the setback, the third-seeded McHugh enjoyed success during the tournament, defeating Quinn Vandecasteele, who defeated McHugh in straight sets in the 2023 final, in the second round along the way.

It was a very successful week for McHugh, and it's something that he'll take with him into upcoming tournaments.

"For me, I was just happy mentally how I was," McHugh said. "I mean, mentally, most weeks, I try to give all my effort every time, and I can't always get wins I would like every week. So, it's somewhat of a positive week. But I need to be better."

Article continues after sponsor message

McHugh isn't sure about what his future holds down the line, but he will be in there and playing hard in every tournament he enters.

"I'm not sure, really," McHugh said, "just have to take it day-by-day. I'm going to go and stretch; I need to do that anyway, and get out of here."

The memories of playing in Edwardsville will be very positive ones, indeed, for McHugh, and he expressed his thanks and gratitude for playing in the tournament.

"I like Edwardsville a lot," McHugh said, "and this is the second time I think I've been here. I've enjoyed it, and I had two positive weeks.

"I stayed with a lovely family, super nice, and it's amazing to have that feeling when you're at a tournament. So, I feel very positive about Edwardsville."

More like this: