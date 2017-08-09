EDWARDSVILLE - Last week, Edwardsville City Council approved a change order to include Governor's Plaza to the Public Safety Facility Project for $1,168,836.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said the project will include improvements to the sidewalk and lighting of the plaza. But the most noticeable change will be the five new slate pillars.

"Those five pillars will have a bronzing of a former governor of the state of Illinois that either lived in Edwardsville or stayed in Edwardsville," Mayor Patton said. "And contributed to our city as well as the state."

Mayor Patton said there have been several ideas but this will really finish off the property to make it special.

"It will include some landscaping, very subtle," Mayor Patton said. "We're not going to put a whole lot of trees into this project. This will be a wonderful gathering point for the community if you want to meet and talk about the history of Edwardsville or the history of this property and the Robinson family.This is just another feature, I think, that will set that property apart."

Funding for the project will come the Community Development Fund which was also used for the Governor Edwards Plaza.

Alderman William Krause said at the city council meeting that this will be a fantastic addition to the new Public Safety Facility.

