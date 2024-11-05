Water Main Break On Godfrey Road

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The boot shows a 3-4 inch lift in the pavement on Godfrey Road after the water leak.GODFREY — A significant water main leak has prompted the Godfrey Fire Protection District to close Godfrey Road to all traffic in both directions from Jackson Lane to the Taylor Avenue stoplight on Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure, which affects a key thoroughfare in the area, was implemented to address safety concerns due to damage caused by the leak.

The road is currently deemed unsafe and impassable, leading authorities to advise motorists to seek alternate routes. The exact timeline for repairs and the reopening of the road has not been specified.

Residents and commuters are urged to remain vigilant and to plan their travel accordingly while the situation is being managed. Further updates are expected as the Godfrey Fire Protection District continues to monitor the situation.

More like this:

Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey
4 days ago
Godfrey Outlines Plans for Proposed Tolle Lane Improvements
Mar 7, 2025
Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
4 days ago
Need for Expanded Ambulance Services in Godfrey
6 days ago
Residents Invited To Engage With Local Candidates In Godfrey
Mar 19, 2025

 