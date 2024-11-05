Water Main Break On Godfrey Road

GODFREY — A significant water main leak has prompted the Godfrey Fire Protection District to close Godfrey Road to all traffic in both directions from Jackson Lane to the Taylor Avenue stoplight on Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure, which affects a key thoroughfare in the area, was implemented to address safety concerns due to damage caused by the leak.

The road is currently deemed unsafe and impassable, leading authorities to advise motorists to seek alternate routes. The exact timeline for repairs and the reopening of the road has not been specified.

Residents and commuters are urged to remain vigilant and to plan their travel accordingly while the situation is being managed. Further updates are expected as the Godfrey Fire Protection District continues to monitor the situation.

More like this: