EDWARDSVILLE - Logan Porter and Tyler Powell each had three hits apiece, as Edwardsville scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back in taking a 13-8 win over Alton in the first game of a crucial Southwestern Conference series Tuesday night, April 29, 2025, at Tom Pile Field.

The start of the game was delayed 90 minutes, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., because of the strong storms that have been passing through the St. Louis area the last two days.

The Tigers took a 5-0 lead in the first with their five-run inning, with the Redbirds rallying back for three in the top of the second to cut the lead to 5-3. Edwardsville countered with three runs in the third to up the lead to 8-3, but Alton scored twice in both the top half of the fourth and fifth, while the Tigers countered one in the fourth and two in the fifth to make the score 11-7. The Redbirds scored once more in the sixth, with Edwardsville scoring twice in the home half of the inning to make the final 13-8.

Porter had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, with Powell coming up with three hits and a RBI, Joe Chiarodo, Hunter Baugh, and Lucas Krebs all had two hits and a RBI each, Grayson Rathgeb had a hit and two RBIs, and both Auggie Johnes and Max Waltenberger each had a hit and RBI.

Chiarodo went 4.2 innings on the mound, as was credited with the win, allowing seven runs, all earned, on six hits, while striking out four. Dax Dunhill pitched one inning, walking only one, and Ethan Stewart threw 1.1 innings, allowing an earned run on three hits, walking two and fanning one.

Alex Pilger had a big day at the plate for the Redbirds, with three hits and five RBIs, while Deon Harrington had two hits, both Carsen Bristow and Ayden Calvert had a hit and RBI each, and Nolan Parker also had a hit.

Anderson Kaufmann threw three innings on the mound, and was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs, seven earned, on nine hits, walking one and striking out five. Logan Hickman threw in the final three innings, allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits, walking three and fanning five.

Alton is now 13-9, and host the Tigers in the second game of the set Thursday at 4:30 p.m., then play at Waterloo Gibault Catholic Monday, and host Collinsville next Tuesday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville goes to 13-6, and plays at Alton on Thursday, then plays another big Southwestern Conference series against Belleville West, next Tuesday at West, and May 8 at home, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

