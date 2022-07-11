Pork Chops in Creamy Garlic Mushroom Sauce Recipe Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. INGREDIENTS 4 pork chops bone-in or boneless (about 1-inch thick)

Get-r-Smoked Smoked Paprika teaspoon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Olive Oil Marketplace Portobello EVOO tablespoons For the mushroom sauce 1 cup sliced brown mushrooms

4-5 garlic cloves crushed

Get-r-Smoked Italian seasoning teaspoon

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

INSTRUCTIONS Enjoy! For more great recipes, visit OliveOilMarketplace.com. Garnish with remaining fresh parsley and serve the garlic pork chops in creamy mushroom sauce immediately with cauliflower rice, zucchini noodles, or pasta. Place pork chops and their juices back into the sauce and allow to simmer for 2-3 minutes, or until the pork chops are cooked to your liking. Add the cream, give a good stir then allow simmering for 3-4 minutes until slightly thickened, and adjust seasoning if needed. Add garlic, parsley and Italian seasoning then stir fry for another 30 seconds before pouring in the broth. In the same skillet, add the mushrooms and stir fry until golden brown, scraping up any bits leftover from the chops. Sear the pork chops for 3-5 minutes per side until well browned on both sides. Transfer the pork chops to a warm plate and set aside. Heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high until butter is melted. Pat the pork chops dry with kitchen paper then season generously with the spice mix. Combine paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

