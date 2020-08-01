ALTON - PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn opened back up July 17 at Alton Square Mall after being closed because of COVID-19.“We will be getting new orders over the next week or two and offering some new and exciting products," owner Rebecca Pattan said. "Firstly, we are getting our French Macaroons back that will make many of our customers very happy. We are also adding some BBQ sauces, marinades, and seasonings.”

PopUtopia will have a new tea line for loose leaf tea lovers and they are working on getting in some coffees from small but awesome roasters around the country.

The business will have free local delivery for online purchases. PopUtopia also features "Essentially Amazing" baskets for your favorite healthcare workers and teachers. They also have many items on sale 25 percent to 75 percent off before the shelf life expires.

New DIY popcorn products, popcorn seed in four varieties, seasonings, oils, and salts, "Whirlypop" stove top poppers and three new bowl styles to create popcorn gift "baskets" are also now available at PopUtopia. The baskets include one for sports fans, one for the nostalgia lovers and an elegant black and bamboo bowl for those that appreciate the finer things.

PopUtopia adjusted the store hours for the time being. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

"As traffic picks up and more of us are comfortable with venturing out we will continue to expand our hours," owner Pattan said.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.poputopia.com or call (618) 900-1944.

