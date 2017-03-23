ALTON – PopUtopia, a gourmet popcorn shop specializing in unique popcorn flavors and other sweet treats, is now open to the public.

The shop quietly opened its doors on March 11. When you enter PopUtopia, you can expect to find a petite storefront with atomic-age décor to match the name and logo and a wonderfully curated selection of sweet edibles.

The popcorn, which is made in-house, comes in a wide variety of rotating flavors including classics such as Cheddar, Caramel, Chicago-mix, and Kettle Corn and specialty varieties like rosemary and white truffle, buffalo bleu cheese, curry, and birthday cake. The selection changes daily, and over the span of the year, you can expect to see over 150 sweet and savory popcorn flavors.

PopUtopia also makes a variety of candied nuts; the current selection includes cashews, pecans, and almonds. If you are looking for something else to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can choose from a variety of other well-curated treats. Some of the current selection includes salt water taffy, Hammonds chocolate bars, and a variety of old-fashioned candies. PopUtopia will also have a beautiful case of assorted chocolates from a variety of fine chocolatiers – there will even be a variety of sugar-free options available.

The store will also have a rotating selection of seasonal treats – so it will easily become your go-to stop for Easter Baskets, Halloween Treats, Christmas Gifts, and Valentine’s Day chocolates.

PopUtopia is now available to provide popcorn & candy buffets for weddings, corporate gift baskets, tins and more.

PopUtopia is conveniently located next to Real Deals at 231 East Delmar, Alton, IL 62002 and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 AM – 6:30 PM. Find us on Twitter & Instagram @PopUtopia, and Facebook @PopUtopiaPopcorn Contact us at outathisworldpop@gmail.com & 618-433-8588.

