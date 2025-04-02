ALTON - Swapping is the new shopping! Clean out your closet and join Alton Main Street on Sunday, April 6th from 12:00-4:00 p.m. for a Pop-Up Clothing Swap in Downtown Alton. The event will be held in the ballroom at Mineral Springs Mall, located at 301 E. Broadway, and attendees should enter through the side door to the lower level which faces Alton Street. To participate, you simply bring gently used clothing, accessories and shoes that you no longer wear and trade them for as many new-to-you items as you can carry out. An option to bring your items in advance is available; early drop off is on Saturday, April 5th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the same location.

The event is open to the public, and the entrance fee is $5.00 when you bring clothes to swap or $10.00 when you just bring yourself. Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities. Attendees may also bring fabric in any condition (such as worn-out clothing, pillows, blankets, etc.) which will be recycled with Remains Inc. to keep these textiles out of our landfills.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Besides its environmental and community-building benefits, the clothing swap increases foot traffic for our Broadway businesses,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street, “We hope our participants will score a lot of great freebies at the event and spend the dollars they saved at our shops and restaurants while they’re in the district.” Alton Main Street’s economic development goal is to reduce instances of Alton residents leaving town to make purchases or find experiences, which drains Alton’s sales tax base.

A few volunteer shifts remain on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, and being a part of the team gains you free entry to the event. A sign up sheet can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com/Events.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please email info@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, small business support services and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

More like this: