ST. LOUIS - There was considerable interest in "Hamilton" at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, but on Thursday night, there was an outage that canceled that night's show.

Ameren crews restored energy around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, but it was too late for those in attendance for Hamilton. The show began on time at 7:30 p.m. but was cut short only moments later when the power when out.

"Those who attended night's Hamilton show will be able to get free tickets to a different night, which runs to May 15," the Fabulous Fox Theatre officials said.

"Hamilton" is an American Musical and is sung and rapped through music by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It tells the story of one of America's Founding Fathers Alexander Hamilton. Miranda said he was inspired to write the musical after reading the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.

"The Fabulous Fox Theatre lost power one minute into 'Hamilton' tonight," said Jerseyville's Brandy McCoy, who was in attendance with her family. "They said it was something to do with the city grid losing power. This picture shows an emergency power floodlight shining down on the audience with the stage fully dark. The cast continued singing in the dark for a few seconds, but then got quiet and walked off stage.

"We waited for 40 minutes after the show was supposed to start for them to try fixing it and start again, but they ultimately canceled tonight's show. The problem wasn't just with the Fox, but the whole city block. Everyone has to get a refund for the show now. It was a sold-out show, too!"

