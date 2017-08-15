EDWARDSVILLE - A key fund-raising event for the Edwardsville High School Cheer program has become the annual spirit-wear sale.

This year’s sale will be at the Black and Orange football scrimmage from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Saturday, Aug. 19, during the Black and Orange soccer scrimmage and also from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the EHS Commons. The sale has become extremely popular with not only the student body, but also parents to acquire items to show support for different EHS sports and activities.

There will be homemade pulled pork dinners available with a choice of two sides at the Black and Orange football scrimmage. Also, there will be snow ones for the kids and bounce houses. The children can get an arm band and jump all day. The football event features youth from ages 5 to seniors and high school showing their football talents.

This year, the girls have added an online presence, and items can be purchased on line.

There are items for women, men and youth included in the for sale items.

The Edwardsville High School Cheer program has three different squads going into the 2017-2018 calendar year.

Each squad is a separate entity and has its own set of requirements. A total of 58 girls are on the three squads and they cheer at football, basketball and soccer games. The girls also do at least nine competitions throughout the state of Illinois each year.

In addition to cheering games and competing, they are very active in the community helping different organizations.

The program has become so large organizers have had to raise funds to supplement what the school district provides for the program.

“The girls pay for their own uniforms, mats, competition fees, transportation, hotel and food for the out of town competitions and also the sound system and many costs that comes up during the school year,” Sarah Burbank-Mullican, an organizer of the upcoming fundraiser, said. “A few years back we decided to do a spirit-wear sale. The girls wanted their parents and Tiger fans to have fun things to wear at games.

"It quickly turned into spirit wear for any and every activity at EHS. They pick items that can be customized to your support or activity. If you play in the band or swim on the swim team, we have items that can be customized for anything.”

“We have a new section this year named Game Day Couture,” Mullican said. “This is a mix between traditional spirit wear and fashion. Don’t forget to check out our accessories, also. Our E-Paw Cups have been going like hot cakes.”

T-shirts, hoodies, slides, pullovers, etc, are available for sale. Orders will be taken the night of the sale and delivered a few short weeks later. The EHS Cheer Spirit Wear website says cash, credit or checks accepted.

For online purchases, go to: the website to order online http://edwardsville7.wixsite.com/ehscheer/shop

