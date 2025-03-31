BELLEVILLE — Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Michael McGovern of the Belleville Diocese as the new Archbishop of Omaha, Nebraska, a transition that will take effect with his installation on May 7, 2025, at the Cathedral of St. Cecilia.

In a letter addressing the announcement, McGovern expressed gratitude and humility for the appointment. “I thank the Pope for the confidence he has placed in me,” he said. He also acknowledged Pope Francis's leadership and renewed his commitment to serve the Catholic Church. “Please join me in asking God to bless our Holy Father and restore his health during the coming weeks,” he added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bishop McGovern has served as the Bishop of Belleville since April 2020, overseeing a diocese that encompasses 28 counties in Southern Illinois. Reflecting on his time in Belleville, he noted the challenges and responsibilities of his role, stating, “While I had been pastor of 16 years, the ministry of bishop was new to me.” He credited the clergy, staff, and volunteers for their support during his tenure and expressed hope that their collective efforts would enhance active participation in the faith and encourage vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

He also expressed appreciation for outgoing Archbishop George Lucas, highlighting his welcome and guidance as McGovern prepared for the new role. “I am very appreciative of all that Archbishop Lucas has done to serve the Lord’s people in northeast Nebraska,” McGovern said, encouraging the community to recognize Lucas's contributions as he begins his retirement.

Looking ahead, McGovern expressed eagerness to engage with the clergy and faithful in Omaha, noting the archdiocese's strong reputation for supporting Catholic education, including various parochial schools and two Catholic universities. He asked for prayers as he prepares for his upcoming installation, affirming, “Please know that I will keep the people of Omaha and Belleville in my prayers each day.”

More like this: