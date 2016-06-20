ELSAH - Historic Elsah Foundation, Green Tree Inn B&B and Riverbend Photography Group are co sponsoring a Pop Up Art Gallery on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of July from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Held in the historic Farley Music Hall at 37 Mill Street in Elsah IL. Several Prominent Photographers, Artists and Craftspeople will be represented and works will be priced from under $15 to $400.

People such as Marty McKay, Talia Long, Marietta Massalone and Kris Kessinger will offer photography of wildlife, minimalist and decay art and landscapes from the Riverbend area. Lori Hoffman will be offering Steampunk Jewelry, Lori Hall and Family will have a Jewelry booth as well. Judy Ferris Edwards will be offering 3D (Maker) Photography sittings. Other local artists are still being added.

If you plan to travel the Great River Road this 4th of July weekend Elsah is a great stopping point in between destinations and always an excellent opportunity to take a walk around the quaint Village. Farley Music Hall is an Air Conditioned venue and Green Tree Inn B&B will be offering refreshments for sale just a few doors down. Stop by and take in the Culture and friendly atmosphere!

