PONTOON BEACH/BELLEVILLE - A pair of local licensed cannabis dispensaries will receive a significant amount of funds from Round II of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Cookies in Pontoon Beach with an application from Project Equity Illinois, will receive $240,000 in the loan awards. Market 96 in Belleville, with an application from Blunts&Moore, LLC, also will receive a $240,000 loan.

The second round of loans will total $5.5 million overall throughout the state.

Through the program, 23 qualified, licensed social equity dispensaries are receiving $240,000 Direct Forgivable Loans (DFL) financed by the State of Illinois.

“Since day one, my administration has put equity at the forefront of building the most accessible cannabis industry in the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program, we're giving social equity licensees the resources they need to grow their businesses – righting decades of injustice while providing opportunities for economic success in our state's historically disinvested communities.”

After providing approximately $22 million through Round I of the Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program to craft growers, infusers, and transporters, DCEO opened Round II for adult-use dispensaries. Loan recipients are social equity Conditional and Adult Use Dispensing Organizations licensed by the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This round of funding was open to dispensaries who received licenses prior to the July 2023 dispensary license lottery.

"The Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program is actively reshaping the cannabis industry by strengthening businesses, creating jobs, and boosting economic growth," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "However, the impact of these investments goes beyond business development. We are demonstrating a tangible commitment to equity, removing barriers and promoting inclusivity in the cannabis sector.

Applicants were selected based on factors including social equity status, financial need, financial resources, and progress toward becoming operational.

“Licensed social equity cannabis dispensaries throughout the state are now benefitting from loans offered by the State of Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This Direct Forgivable Loan Program is the latest of a variety of programs designed to promote equity in Illinois’ growing cannabis industry.”

“As part of the Pritzker Administration, we are committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people from all backgrounds – and all of Illinois – have the opportunity to join the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” saidCannabis Regulation Oversight Officer Erin Johnson. “Today’s announcement means critical funding for dispensaries and applicants across the state to open their businesses and create a stronger cannabis industry, meaning a stronger economy for Illinois.”

Applicant Name Alternate Name City Loan Amount Blounts&Moore LLC Market 96 Cairo $240,000 Blounts&Moore LLC Market 96 Chicago $240,000 Blounts&Moore LLC Market 96 Oswego $240,000 Blounts&Moore LLC Market 96 Belleville $240,000 Do Mor Development, LLC N / A Lincoln $240,000 DSG Opco IL, LLC N / A Chicago $240,000 Fly Society Group of Aurora, LLC AuraLight Aurora $240,000 High Haven Dispensary, LLC N / A Elgin $240,000 Indus365 LLC Mystic Green - Decatur Decatur $240,000 InLabs I LLC N / A Springfield $240,000 Lighthouse Dispensing Company LLC Herb Social Chicago $240,000 Morgan and Hope, LLC N / A Chicago $240,000 Murray Food Services, Inc. Galaxy 1, Inc. Richton Park $240,000 Navada Labs, LLC Blyss Dispensary Chicago $240,000 Project Equity Illinois, Inc. Cookies Bloomington Bloomington $240,000 Project Equity Illinois, Inc. Cookies Peoria Heights Peoria Heights $240,000 Project Equity Illinois, Inc. Cookies Pontoon Beach Pontoon Beach $240,000 River Bluff Cannabis Inc N / A Roselle $240,000 Seven Point of Illinois LLC N / A Danville $240,000 Triumph 7 Investments LLC Snap Canna Elk Grove Village $240,000 Triumph 7 Investments LLC Snap Canna Pontiac $240,000 UHCC Inc. Bridge City Collective East Dubuque $240,000 WAH Group LLC CloudHaven Dispensary South Beloit $240,000

Information on Direct Forgivable Loan Program Structure

Eligibility Qualified, licensed social equity dispensaries Selection Process Selection for funding was prioritized based on factors including social equity status, operational status, and a financial assessment. Lender State of Illinois Interest Rates 4% after an 18-month grace period of no required payments and 0% interest; applicants can also pursue forgiveness prior to accruing any interest. Options for Forgiveness The loan principal is 100% forgivable upon providing documentation for eligible business expenses.

Information on Prior Lending Rounds

The Cannabis Social Equity Loan Program is a first-of-its-kind program that was launched with the goal of providing loans to social equity licensees. Through loans made available by DCEO, 33 craft growers, infusers, and transporters were provided approximately $22 million in loans in Round I. 80% of the Round I loans were awarded to Minority and Women-Owned Business (M/WBE) firms, with approximately 84% of the loan amount shares going to M/WBE firms.