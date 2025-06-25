CASEYVILLE — A 23-year-old man who was struck by a car and died at the scene early Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025, on Interstate 255 near Caseyville has been identified.

Trevor A. Jones of Pontoon Beach was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. after being hit by a vehicle at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police Department (ISP) said the incident occurred shortly after 12:40 a.m. on northbound I-255 near Caseyville.

The pedestrian was in the roadway when the vehicle struck him, according to ISP. The victim was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

ISP had northbound I-255 in that area shut down for a period of time, and the area reopened about three hours later on Tuesday.

More like this:

Faster, Cheaper, Safer: I-255 Work Wraps Up This Weekend In St. Clair County
Jun 14, 2025
St. Clair County:  Lane and Ramp Closure On Northbound I-255 at Illinois Route 3  
Jun 25, 2025
St. Jacob Woman Dies in Early Morning I-255 Crash
Jun 3, 2025
Lane Closures On Illinois 143 In Madison County
2 days ago
I-55/70 Closure In Madison County Begins July 11
Jul 8, 2025

 