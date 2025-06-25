CASEYVILLE — A 23-year-old man who was struck by a car and died at the scene early Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025, on Interstate 255 near Caseyville has been identified.

Trevor A. Jones of Pontoon Beach was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. after being hit by a vehicle at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The Illinois State Police Department (ISP) said the incident occurred shortly after 12:40 a.m. on northbound I-255 near Caseyville.

The pedestrian was in the roadway when the vehicle struck him, according to ISP. The victim was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

ISP had northbound I-255 in that area shut down for a period of time, and the area reopened about three hours later on Tuesday.

