EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk Debbie Mendoza declares that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, voting turnout can be described as “slow.” She said she is in hopes there could be a rush the rest of the day to push voter turnout into double digits, but in reality, the final tallies could be in the teens.

Mendoza says so far as county ballot counting, things are "going OK."

“There were a few morning jitters and some tabulator issues, but right now things are running smoothly. Right now, I don’t know of any big problems,” she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mendoza said with redistricting, her group has been asked about polling places numerous times today.

Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford said polling places are busy in her area.

"Turnout seems to be decent, but not overwhelming by any means at most locations," she said. "We have several local races on the Republican ballot that have created interest. We had about 800-900 with early voting and vote by mail."

Both county clerks reminded the public that polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

More like this: