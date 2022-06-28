Election judges play such a critical role in the success of elections. These were three election judges at the RiverBender Building on Tuesday. The women are, from left, Brooke Kraut, Mary Dixon and Maggie Anderson. EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk Debbie Mendoza declares that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, voting turnout can be described as “slow.” She said she is in hopes there could be a rush the rest of the day to push voter turnout into double digits, but in reality, the final tallies could be in the teens.

Mendoza says so far as county ballot counting, things are "going OK."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“There were a few morning jitters and some tabulator issues, but right now things are running smoothly. Right now, I don’t know of any big problems,” she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mendoza said with redistricting, her group has been asked about polling places numerous times today.

Jersey County Clerk Pam Warford said polling places are busy in her area.

"Turnout seems to be decent, but not overwhelming by any means at most locations," she said. "We have several local races on the Republican ballot that have created interest. We had about 800-900 with early voting and vote by mail."

Both county clerks reminded the public that polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

More like this:

Kendall Jenner's One-Time Ferrari Highlights EXO Lounge Car Show: Luxury Cars and Family Fun Unite At Event
Mar 24, 2025
Rosie Brown Empowers Constituents in Alton's 4th Ward
Mar 26, 2025
Meet Your Alton Candidates: "Coffee with Candidates" Rescheduled to Next Week
Feb 18, 2025
Alton Candidates Talk Issues at "Coffee with Candidates" Meet-and-Greet
Feb 26, 2025
Meet Alton School Board Candidates at Forum Tonight, March 10, 2025
Mar 10, 2025

 