Polling places steady throughout area on Election Day
EDWARDSVILLE - People are out voting in full force today and the majority of Madison County polling places have had a steady stream of voters.
Some polls had lines, while others were not as busy, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said this morning.
More than 33,000 participated in the early voting process, Mendoza said.
Every presidential election you have a lot of media attention and good voter turnout,” she said. “The peak times are 6 in the morning, around lunch time and peak again at 3 and when work ends for folks until 7.”