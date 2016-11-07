Which presidential candidate will you be voting for November 8th? Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Gary Johnson Jill Stein Write-in

ALTON - In arguably one of the most important General Elections in American history, people from around the area will be heading to polling places to cast their votes for the next President of the United States of America.

Voters will express their constitutional right to cast their ballots for the next Commander in Chief and can choose between Democratic Candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Republican Candidate Donald Trump, or third-party candidates Jill Stein or Gary Johnson. Voters may also choose to write-in their candidate.

Citizens will also vote on local referendums, county seat positions, tax decisions and other options on their detailed ballots.

Those who will cast their votes in Madison County can find their polling places and view a specimen ballot by visiting the County Clerk's website.

Jersey County voters can click here to view their polling places. A specimen ballot can also be viewed here.

Voters in Macoupin County can visit their detail-oriented site for their county's information. Greene County voters can visit the Greene County Clerk & Recorder Deborah Banghart Facebook page for sample ballots, polling places and more.

