ALTON - Many Altonians do not know of a marvelous artist hidden in plain sight.

They may be familiar with his buildings on Third Street and Piasa. They may even know his name, but most do not know the story of 82-year-old Art Towata. Towata is a nationally-recognized Japanese-American artist who was once held in a U.S.-operated concentration camp when he was a young man during World War II. In the late 1950s, he came to Alton, where he calls home to this very day. Towata is a very private man and has not done many public works in the last decade.

To preserve Towata's history and work, local photographer James Thompson and a group of other local artists and craftspeople are combining their efforts to restore Towata's building on Piasa Street. Thompson attained Towata's permission to take photos from within that building last Sunday, July 31. Thompson and his fellow photographers discovered scenes of urban decay, which they came to illustrate, but also discovered a treasure trove of Towata's materials in the process.

"We were absolutely stunned by all the materials we found in the process," Thompson said. "We all left feeling like we should do something for Mr. Towata."

Thompson said they found several prints, paintings and bits of pottery Towata has done. Thompson said the works spanned more than 50 years. After discovering those precious artifacts, Thompson said he and his group decided to do something. Since last Sunday, things have been moving at a "supersonic pace," Thompson said.

Currently, the group's goal is to recover some of Towata's hidden works and sell them. Many of them Towata said he would like to keep for their personal merits. Thompson said they would also work toward making a 501(c)3, which would allow Towata's building on Piasa to become a permanent art gallery and studio. Thompson said it would be very similar to the Jacoby Art Center. He spoke to Jacoby Art Center Executive Director Denny Scarborough who Thompson said wished the group well.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Some folks said it could not be done," Thompson said. "They said Art [Towata] would never go for it."

Towata's close friend, Linda Fry, said not only is Towata "going for it," he is "overwhelmed at their generosity."

"He's very happy with the group's generosity," she said. "He expressed that for them [Wednesday]. I think it's awesome. I think Art [Towata] is an icon. I collect a lot of his work himself."

Fry met Towata through her late aunt, Anna Beach, who worked with Towata in the studio. Fry said she has breakfast with him three times a week, and feels honored to be his friend.

Thompson compared Towata's importance in the art world to Miles Davis's importance in music.

"He is every bit as important to Alton's art community as Miles Davis is to music," he said.

More like this: