St Louis County Police Press Conference

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and the St. Louis County Prosecuting Office provided additional details Thursday about Yahya Maly, a 28-year-old resident of Ballwin, Mo., who is facing multiple charges related to a series of alleged sexual assaults involving five women.

Maly has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape and seven counts of second-degree rape. The charges were announced on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. He is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $500,000.

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between March 2023 and February 2025, with police suggesting that there may be more victims. Maly is accused of meeting his victims through dating websites and social media platforms, often using the name "John" to connect with them.

According to the probable cause statement, the first incident involved a woman identified as Confidential Victim 1, who was invited to Maly's apartment. Despite her objections, Maly allegedly forced himself on her after making repeated sexual advances. This incident is said to have occurred between March 1, 2023, and March 1, 2024.

Confidential Victim 2 reported visiting Maly's residence between July 1 and September 15, 2023. She alleged that Maly blocked her exit multiple times and forced her to engage in sexual acts against her will.

In another case, Confidential Victim 3 described an experience between August 30 and September 2, 2024, in which Maly allegedly used physical force to engage in non-consensual sexual activity, despite her initial understanding that no sexual activity would take place.

Confidential Victim 4 recounted an incident in which Maly allegedly choked her while raping her, ignoring her pleas for him to stop. The most recent alleged assault involved Confidential Victim 5 on February 2, 2025, when she agreed to meet Maly at a park, only to be taken to his apartment where he allegedly forced her into multiple sexual acts over several hours, resulting in physical harm.

Police confirmed at the press conference that Maly was a student at Logan Chiropractic University.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Maly to come forward as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 314-615-5400.

