Police officials attempt to talk with a woman who threatened to jump off the Clark Bridge in Alton on Wednesday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)ALTON - Police were called to the Clark Bridge just before noon Wednesday for a young woman threatening to jump.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the woman was in "crisis mode" Wednesday when officers arrived at the scene. After nearly an hour, police were able to talk the woman off the bridge and take her to a local hospital. Simmons did not identify the woman who was from Southern Illinois.

Missouri-bound traffic was blocked during the mediation, but Illinois-bound traffic was allowed to pass. She was threatening to jump from the Missouri-bound lanes.

Several gawked with binoculars and camera phones while parked at the Alton Marina.

