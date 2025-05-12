EDWARDSVILLE — A reported incident involving a suspicious individual on a bike trail near Illinois Highway 157 and Commerce Drive in Edwardsville has prompted Edwardsville Police to remind residents to remain vigilant while using local trails.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 8, 2025, when a woman walking on the trail reported feeling uneasy after encountering a man. Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said the man did not physically touch her, but she came forward to share that she had “a strange feeling about it.” The male was reported to have encroached on the woman's space while she was on the trail for 10 or 15 minutes this past Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Authorities have not yet identified or spoken with the individual involved. Chief Fillback urged trail users to carry cell phones and to contact police immediately if they experience any unusual encounters.

“We encourage people to be mindful of their surroundings, always,” Fillback said. “This type of incident doesn’t happen often on our trails and we don’t want these kinds of things to happen. We are going to give some of these areas a little more attention and if anything appears to be a problem, please call us.”

The trails around Edwardsville are particularly busy from spring through late fall, increasing the importance of safety awareness. Residents can reach the Edwardsville Police Department at any time at (618) 656-2131.

More like this: