COLLINSVILLE - A Collinsville man with a criminal past faces several new charges after a domestic violence incident led authorities to search his home, finding drugs and firearms.

Troy A. Fohne, 39, of Collinsville, was charged with the following:

  1. Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 1 felony)
  2. Felon in possession of a weapon (Class 3 felony)
  3. Felon in possession of a weapon (Class 3 felony)
  4. Aggravated battery (Class 3 felony)
  5. Aggravated unlawful restraint (Class 3 felony)
  6. Domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor)

A petition was filed to deny Fohne’s pretrial release, which describes the incident as follows:

“Victim reported that her boyfriend, the defendant, became angry over a missing phone and pushed her to the ground, striking her with his hands and kicking her,” the petition states. “He then brandished a handgun and struck her in the head with it.

“He refused to allow her to leave, threatening to harm her if she left. She eventually fled to a nearby gas station and called for help.”

When officers searched Fohne’s residence, they reportedly found “signs of a struggle in a back room, as well as two firearms including a handgun matching the description by the victim, and approximately 28 grams of meth.”

Descriptions of the charges identify the weapons seized in this case as a Mossberg 505 shotgun and Hi-Point model C9 handgun, the latter of which he used to batter the victim.

The petition also notes Fohne is a convicted felon. His extensive criminal history shows prior charges of drug possession, forgery, theft, and protective order violations dating back to 2007 in Monroe, Richland, and Madison Counties, each in Illinois.

His latest case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; their records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

