WOOD RIVER - A popular item recently on the Wood River Police Department Facebook page has been a female brown Chihuahua dog with, no collar or tags.

The dog was found this week at Marguerite and Wood River Avenue.

“The dog has not been identified yet,” Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said. “We kept the dog overnight because we have had good success with Facebook identification, however if no one claims the dog, we have to take it to Madison County Rabies Control. That will probably happen later today.

"If someone thinks it is their dog they should contact our police department and we would make arrangement for them to view the dog or let them know where it is.”

For more information, contact the Wood River Police at (618) 251-3131.

