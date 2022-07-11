EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police seek the public's assistance in a homicide case. At 11:23 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, Willie Clanton, a 64-year-old male from East St. Louis, was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue in East St. Louis.

State Police said Clanton was shot by suspects in a passing vehicle. The vehicle is described as a newer, dark-colored sedan with dark window tint, chrome trim around the windows, and driver door damage. (see attached photos).

Anyone with information in reference to this homicide is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-301-0807, the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6600, or Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

