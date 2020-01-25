Police Searching for Missing Caseyville Man
January 25, 2020 12:56 PM January 26, 2020 6:58 AM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CASEYVILLE - The Caseyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Article continues after sponsor message
Marvin Parker was last seen in a wooded area off O’Fallon Street on Tuesday.
Caseyville police said they are considering his disappearance suspicious.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Caseyville Police Department at (618) 344-2151 or Cencom Dispatch at (618) 825-2681.
More like this: