CASEYVILLE - The Caseyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Marvin Parker was last seen in a wooded area off O’Fallon Street on Tuesday.

Caseyville police said they are considering his disappearance suspicious.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Caseyville Police Department at (618) 344-2151 or Cencom Dispatch at (618) 825-2681.

