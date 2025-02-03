DUPO - A double-shooting took place around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in the 100 block of North Second Street in Dupo. Police said that two were shot in the incident and that two suspects were in custody after the shooting.

Police had not yet released the conditions of the two victims. Dupo Community Unit School District 196 announced schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon following reports of gunfire in the surrounding community. The incident, which did not involve any students or staff, prompted the district to take precautionary measures as advised by the Dupo Police Department.

Dr. White, the district's superintendent, communicated to the community that the lockdown was initiated "out of an abundance of caution." He emphasized that the safety of students and staff remains the district's top priority and stated, “We are working closely with the Dupo Police Department and will lift the lockdown as soon as we are given the all-clear.”

Initially, Dupo CUSD 196 was scheduled for an early dismissal on the same day. However, due to the ongoing lockdown, the district announced that dismissal would be delayed until it received clearance from law enforcement.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the situation.