Police Requests Public's Assistance In Investigation Of Recent Stealing Incident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the investigation of a recent stealing incident.
Between September 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM and September 29, 2022 at 3:00 AM, unknown subjects broke into the maintenance shed at Sioux Passage Park located at 17930 Old Jamestown Road. Several locks of a gated maintenance shed were cut and the following items were stolen:
- 2016 Big Tex flatbed trailer (black in color)
- 2022 Toro 72” Zero turn mower (red in color)
- 2015 Bad Boy 72” Zero turn mower (orange in color)
- Numerous gas powered lawn equipment – trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, pruners, tiller, hedge trimmer (most items were Stihl Brand)
- Variety of hand tools, (Wrenches, socket sets, ratchets)
- New in box bathroom vanity and toilet
Shown are actual photos of the stolen trailer and mowers.
The stolen equipment’s value is estimated over $30,000.
Any information concerning possible involved subject(s), please contact St. Louis County Police Detective Trentham, at 314-438-4625 or 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
