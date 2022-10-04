ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the investigation of a recent stealing incident.

Between September 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM and September 29, 2022 at 3:00 AM, unknown subjects broke into the maintenance shed at Sioux Passage Park located at 17930 Old Jamestown Road. Several locks of a gated maintenance shed were cut and the following items were stolen:

  • 2016 Big Tex flatbed trailer (black in color)
  • 2022 Toro 72” Zero turn mower (red in color)
  • 2015 Bad Boy 72” Zero turn mower (orange in color)
  • Numerous gas powered lawn equipment – trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, pruners, tiller, hedge trimmer (most items were Stihl Brand)
  • Variety of hand tools, (Wrenches, socket sets, ratchets)
  • New in box bathroom vanity and toilet

Shown are actual photos of the stolen trailer and mowers.

The stolen equipment’s value is estimated over $30,000.

Any information concerning possible involved subject(s), please contact St. Louis County Police Detective Trentham, at 314-438-4625 or 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

