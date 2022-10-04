ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the investigation of a recent stealing incident.

Between September 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM and September 29, 2022 at 3:00 AM, unknown subjects broke into the maintenance shed at Sioux Passage Park located at 17930 Old Jamestown Road. Several locks of a gated maintenance shed were cut and the following items were stolen:

2016 Big Tex flatbed trailer (black in color)

2022 Toro 72” Zero turn mower (red in color)

2015 Bad Boy 72” Zero turn mower (orange in color)

Numerous gas powered lawn equipment – trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, pruners, tiller, hedge trimmer (most items were Stihl Brand)

Variety of hand tools, (Wrenches, socket sets, ratchets)

New in box bathroom vanity and toilet

Shown are actual photos of the stolen trailer and mowers.

The stolen equipment’s value is estimated over $30,000.

Any information concerning possible involved subject(s), please contact St. Louis County Police Detective Trentham, at 314-438-4625 or 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

