Police release information about 'Grandparent Scams' targeting area

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has released some information that it has been notified recently about people getting calls which are "grandparent scams."

"The perpetrator of this scam poses as a grandchild and generally states they need bond money," the Edwardsville Police said in a release. "They will be high pressure and attempt to get the victim to produce gift card numbers or prepaid card numbers over the phone."

"The link below provides additional information to share with your family," added the police. "As always if you have in question about the welfare of a family member you can call your local police department."

Here is the link for Grandparent Scam Tips: http://www.consumerfed.org/pdfs/Grandparent-Scam-Tips.pdf