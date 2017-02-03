Police release information about 'Grandparent Scams' targeting area
February 3, 2017 6:29 PM February 5, 2017 9:59 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has released some information that it has been notified recently about people getting calls which are "grandparent scams."
"The link below provides additional information to share with your family," added the police. "As always if you have in question about the welfare of a family member you can call your local police department."
Here is the link for Grandparent Scam Tips:
