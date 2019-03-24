ALTON - Alton Police have released the name of the man killed in Friday's shooting in Alton.

Austin L. Pierson, 22, of the 2600 block of Ida in Alton was shot and killed at the Shell Station in the 2500 block of Brown near the intersection of Brown and Washington just after 7 Friday evening.

The suspect in that shooting was said to be a 22-year-old male from the 2200 block of Brown in Alton. He has not been identified as formal charges are not expected until Monday. The suspect was taken into custody following a chase from Alton through many neighboring municipalities. That chase resulted in a hit and run in East Alton before culminating in a crash at the intersection of Highways 140 and 159 between Meadowbrook and Hamel.

More information should be available Monday when those charges are announced.

