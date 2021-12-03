ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a homicide in the City of Jennings has been identified as Jaivyon Hudson, 18 years of age, of the 3100 block of Kemp Drive in St. Louis, Missouri, 63121.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the City of Jennings which resulted in the death of Hudson in the 2700 block of Solway Avenue.

On December 1, 2021, at approximately 3:57 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings precinct responded to a call for service for a person shot in the 2700 block of Solway Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male in the front seat of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

