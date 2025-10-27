GRANITE CITY - Granite City authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man outside a local bar on October 25, 2025. Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich identified the victim as Jesus Escobedo, a male from Iowa Avenue in Granite City.

Escobedo was involved in an altercation outside the establishment and was pronounced dead at Gateway Regional Medical Center at 2:37 a.m. following the incident.

A preliminary autopsy revealed injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, the coroner said.

The final cause of death will be determined after routine toxicology tests and further investigation.

The Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.

No additional details have been released at this time.

