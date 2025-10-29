ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three officers with the St. Louis County Police Department received a Chief’s Commendation for their roles in apprehending suspects involved in an armed carjacking this week.

At 3 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2025, St. Louis County Officers Pilla, Montes, and Silver responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the city of Norwood Court. About an hour later, the officers located and stopped two suspects matching the description near the 7200 block of Norstead Walk before they entered a building.

Both suspects were found to be armed with semi-automatic pistols and were in possession of the victim’s property, including keys and identification.

The stolen vehicle was recovered nearby. The victim positively identified both suspects, and one of the individuals confessed to the crime. Warrants were issued for each suspect on charges of Vehicle Hijacking and Armed Criminal Action, with a $50,000 cash-only bond set for each.

The St. Louis County Police Department expressed gratitude for the officers’ dedication and service to the community.

