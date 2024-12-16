EDWARDSVILLE — The aisles of Target in Edwardsville buzzed with excitement Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2024, as local police officers partnered with children from 14 families for the annual Christmas with a Cop shopping event. Organized by the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244, the initiative has provided holiday cheer for at least 15 years.

Approximately 30 children participated in this year's event, which aims to ensure that families in need enjoy a special holiday season.

In addition to shopping for gifts, each family received food baskets and a box of household goods, thanks to the support of local businesses and community members.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event began with a breakfast gathering at a nearby Chick-fil-A, where participants fueled up before heading to Target in a police convoy, complete with sirens and lights. Officers and their families assisted the children in wrapping presents after their shopping spree.

The Edwardsville FOP Lodge 244 expressed gratitude to numerous local supporters, including The Massey Team- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties, Lantz Homes, and Edley's Bar-B-Que, among others. The Edwardsville School District #7 also played a key role by helping identify families who could benefit from the program.

"This event showcases the spirit of giving and community support during the holiday season," said a representative from the FOP Lodge. "We are thankful to all who contributed to making this event a success."

As the holiday season approaches, the Edwardsville community continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting families in need.

More like this: