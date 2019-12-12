FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - A Fairview Heights Police Officer was injured after he discovered a car in the St. Claire Square Mall parking lot was stolen.

Police said after the officer and the suspect involved had interaction, then the suspect attempted to break away from police and the officer was reported injured. The suspect then ran into the doors of JC Penney and was apprehended after he darted inside the mall.

The officer's injuries have been reported as non-life threatening.

