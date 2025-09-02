STAUNTON — Melissa S. Bruhn, 48, of Staunton, was charged on August 25, 2025, with Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer following an incident the previous day.

According to court documents, Bruhn allegedly pushed a Staunton police officer while he was performing his official duties on August 24. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bruhn is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

