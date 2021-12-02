ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Fourteen-year-old Amira Shahid has been located and is safe and sound, the St. Louis County Police Department said Thursday morning.

A Missing/Endangered Person report and also a media alert had been filed on Amira, who had been last seen in the 2100 block of East Humes at 1:30 a.m. on November 28, 2021.

The St. Louis County Police thanked the public and media for their assistance in the missing person case.

