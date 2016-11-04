BRIGHTON - Leslie Cox, a 90-year-old man from Benld, was found at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday by Brighton Police.

The Brighton Police were aware that Cox was missing and stopped him at Illinois Route 111 and Mile Station Road just north of Brighton, law enforcement officials said on Friday.

Cox suffers from dementia and was last seen at a Casey’s in Bethalto Thursday morning before being found late that evening. He was driving a 1999 Green Ford F-150 extended cab pickup.

Cox has returned with family and is now safe and sound.

Macoupin County authorities put out a call to other law enforcement and people throughout the region after Cox went missing.

