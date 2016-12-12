ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting downtown.

Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons said the shooting resulted from an argument at Spirits Lounge, located on the third floor of 300 State Street. Witnesses told police a black male and female left in a black passenger car similar to a Chevrolet Impala following the argument, and fired more than six shots at the establishment.

Simmons said bullets hit another passenger vehicle and the window of the adjacent Don and Penny's.

The police have no suspects at this time and the incident is still under investigation. Simmons said his department is currently reviewing video surveillance from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is instructed to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

