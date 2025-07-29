EAST ALTON — Some East Alton fast-food restaurants closed early on Monday, July 28, 2025, after receiving what East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike described as prank phone calls containing vague threats.

Taco Bell, Sonic and McDonald’s in East Alton decided to shut down their businesses early as a precautionary measure. Chief Golike said the calls appeared to come from the same individual and contained “the same vague threat,” which raised concern among management.

“It was a little alarming to managers,” Golike said. “It sounded like the same caller with the same vague threat.”

Golike noted that the calls seemed to be isolated to the affected businesses and that Alton Police were not receiving similar calls at their locations.

Authorities are continuing to research the matter but have not found any indication of an actual threat.

Golike emphasized that the early closures were a collective decision made out of caution. The East Alton businesses will be open on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, for normal business operations.

