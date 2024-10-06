BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery incident that left a 16-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6:51 p.m. in the 900 block of North 2nd Street in Belleville.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the roadway near the curb. They provided immediate first aid until MedStar EMS arrived to take over care. The victim was subsequently transported to a hospital in St. Louis for emergency treatment.

Witnesses described the suspects as black males, likely in their teens, dressed in black clothing. They were last seen fleeing the scene, with one suspect on foot and the other on a bicycle, heading toward West H Street.

Officers secured the area and initiated a crime scene investigation, during which detectives recovered evidence.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit is assisting local detectives with the ongoing investigation.

As of now, the suspects have not been located, but detectives are actively pursuing leads.

Belleville Police urges anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618 234-1212 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.stlrcs.org/.