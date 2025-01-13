Police Investigate Series Of Thefts In Caseyville
CASEYVILLE - The Caseyville Police Department is actively investigating a series of thefts that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Authorities have identified one suspect involved in the incidents but are still seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a second individual captured in surveillance images.
The department has urged anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact the Caseyville Police Detectives Division at (618) 344-2151 ext. 142.
Individuals can leave a voicemail and remain anonymous. Additionally, tips can be submitted via email at tips@caseyville.org.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to gather more information related to the thefts.
More like this: