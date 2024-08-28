EAST ALTON — The East Alton Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal train accident as Ronrecco V. Taylor, a 29-year-old homeless man from East Alton. Taylor was struck by a southbound Amtrak train on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near the 100 block of Goulding around midnight.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike confirmed that Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the death was accidental.

"The death investigation, which appears to be accidental in nature, is being conducted by the East Alton Police Department, with assistance from the Madison County Coroner’s Office," Chief Golike stated.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed Taylor's death at the scene.

At this time, no further information has been released by the authorities.