ALTON — A 23-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, according to the Alton Police Department, after a thorough investigation. Officers responded to the 900 block of Bradley Street at approximately 9:33 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim with an apparent gunshot injury. He was transported to a hospital in the St. Louis area and is currently listed in stable condition. The investigation revealed that the injury was self-inflicted, and the victim is receiving proper care, police said in an update.

Several individuals known to the victim were contacted at the scene during the initial investigation, which determined the incident to be isolated with no ongoing threat to the public. The Alton Police Department continues to investigate but has not released further information.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505, extension 634.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

