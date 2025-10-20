ST. CHARLES, MO. — A 34-year-old man was fatally shot by a St. Charles County Police officer Friday evening, Oct. 17, 2025, following a domestic disturbance call that escalated into an armed confrontation, authorities said.

At approximately 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 17, St. Charles County Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress in the 600 block of Hickory Dale Drive. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man armed with a knife engaged in a physical altercation with a woman on the front porch of the residence, both kneeling.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department, an officer drew his firearm and issued multiple commands for the man to drop the knife and for the woman to move inside for her safety. The man, identified as Frankie L. Navarro, 34, of St. Charles, did not comply, broke free from the woman’s attempted restraint, stood up, and advanced toward the officer while still armed.

The officer then discharged his weapon, fatally wounding Navarro. The police department provided an update on Oct. 20, 2025, confirming Navarro’s identity and that there is no further information available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

