JENNINGS, MO. — Alicia Leach, 24, of the 7200 block of Calvin Avenue, was identified as the victim in a homicide investigation after she was found fatally shot inside her residence early Saturday morning, June 21, 2025, St. Louis County Police said on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

At 3:59 a.m., June 21, 2025, officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a welfare check call at the Calvin Avenue address. Upon arrival, they discovered Leach suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are actively investigating the case.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or any potential suspects.

Further information will be provided as the investigation progresses, officials said.