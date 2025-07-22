WOOD RIVER — Wood River Police Department, assisted by Metro East S.W.A.T., executed an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon, July 22, 2025, in the 600 block of Charles Avenue, taking Tyler Taylor into custody without incident.

Taylor faces charges of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery with bodily harm. According to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, Taylor allegedly committed domestic battery against his partner, who subsequently filed a police report.

“The partner told police Taylor made threats against the police if they showed up. That’s why the tactical team was called,” Wells said.

The coordinated effort by local law enforcement ensured the warrant was served safely and without further incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

